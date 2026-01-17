Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Stamkos has scored in three straight contests to shake off his recent five-game goal drought. The 35-year-old forward has five points during his current streak, and he's up to 21 goals, 12 helpers, 112 shots on net, 45 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 37 appearances. While he's not pushing for a point-per-game pace, Stamkos has looked much more like his younger self over the last couple of months.