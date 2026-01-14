Stamkos scored a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

Stamkos put a tally on the scoreboard less than three minutes into regulation to secure his fifth consecutive season with 20 goals or more. Overall, the 35-year-old forward is up to 20 goals, 31 points, 110 shots on net, 45 hits and 20 blocks through 46 games this season. Since Dec. 11, Stamkos has flipped a switch offensively, as he's scored 12 goals and tallied 20 points in 17 games during that span. He remains a relevant fantasy file when it comes to finding the back of the net, giving him value in nearly all standard fantasy formats moving forward.