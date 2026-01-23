Stamkos recorded a hat trick, including two power-play goals, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

The Predators erased a 3-0 deficit to secure a 5-3 victory at home, and Stamkos was a big reason why Nashville mounted an impressive comeback. The star winger netted a power-play goal late in the second period and added two key goals in the final frame -- the 3-3 equalizer at 10:07 and the go-ahead tally at 18:47. This was Stamkos' second game with at least three goals this season. He's up to six goals and eight points over his last six contests.