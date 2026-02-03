Stamkos scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 6-5 victory over St. Louis.

The Predators were down 5-1 early in the second period, but they managed to claw their way back before Stamkos scored back-to-back tallies midway through the third to complete the comeback. The 35-year-old is showing he still has plenty left in the tank after a tough 2024-25 season, and over the last 11 games he's erupted for nine goals and 13 points.