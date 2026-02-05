Stamkos recorded a power-play goal and two even-strength assists in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Stamkos will have another chance to continue his impressive streak Thursday against the Capitals. Still, the veteran forward is entering the Olympic break on a hot streak since he has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven contests, tallying 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in that span. Stamkos had a slow start to the campaign, but the star winger has been scorching hot of late. He has 18 points (10 goals, eight helpers) in 17 games since the beginning of January.