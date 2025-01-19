Novak provided an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Novak ended a seven-game drought with the helper. That stretch includes his two-game absence due to an upper-body injury to begin January. The 27-year-old forward has remained in a bottom-six role lately, as Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly have functioned as top-six centers. Novak has just 10 points with 61 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances.