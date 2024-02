Novak recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Novak stayed warm Thursday, picking up his eighth point in his last eight games. The center helped out on a Mark Jankowski tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Novak is up to 29 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 46 outings. He's holding down a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit, which makes him useful in deep fantasy formats that focus on scoring.