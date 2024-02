Novak scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Novak scored in the second period, giving him four goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 26-year-old has surged despite playing in a bottom-six role. He's up to 12 goals, 28 points, 74 shots and a minus-8 rating through 45 appearances this season. Fantasy managers in deeper formats could find a spot for Novak while he's scoring.