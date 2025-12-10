Edstrom (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Edstrom suffered a lower-body injury at practice at the beginning of December. He was initially deemed day-to-day, but his recovery hasn't progressed the way the team had hoped, so the Rangers will elect to shut him down for the time being. It's not yet clear when the 25-year-old will be in the mix to return to game action, but he's slated to be sidelined until at least late December following Wednesday's move.