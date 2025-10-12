Edstrom had two assists and took two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Edstrom's performance warranted second star of the game honors as he assisted goals scored by Adam Fox and Matt Rempe. The 24-year-old Edstrom is coming off a nine-point season across 51 games in 2024-25. He currently sits in a fourth-line role on the left wing and has the potential to post a career-best season if he can make performances like Saturday's a regular occurrence. Edstrom is a name to keep an eye on and stash in certain fantasy formats if he can carve out a larger role offensively for New York this season.