Fox posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Fox's first point in four games since his return from a second stint on long-term injured reserve. The defenseman's injury troubles this season, which include lengthy absences for both upper-body and lower-body injuries, have limited him to 34 contests. He's still earned 29 points, 63 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-pairing role.