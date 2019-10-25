Rangers' Adam Fox: Gets first NHL point
Fox got his first NHL point in his eighth game with a third-period assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
Despite the lack of point production, Fox has looked comfortable at the NHL level, using his excellent stick skills and vision to drive possession for the Rangers. He was a dominant offensive force at the NCAA level with Harvard, so don't be surprised to see the 21-year-old Jericho, New York native start to contribute more points as he gets acclimated to playing with the big boys.
