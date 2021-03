Panarin scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist Wednesday in a 9-0 victory over Philadelphia.

Panarin got off a quick release on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle to send the Rangers into the first intermission with a 2-0 lead. He also picked up a helper on a Mika Zibanejad power-play tally in the second period. Panarin has racked up two goals and four assists with a plus-5 rating in his three games since returning from a non-injury-related leave of absence last Saturday.