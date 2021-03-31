Panarin had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

New York needed somebody to step up after taking a 2-1 deficit into the third period and, to nobody's surprise, Panarin answered the bell. He helped set up Kaapo Kakko's game-tying goal and Adam Fox's game-winner, then got behind the Washington defense to score an insurance marker on a breakaway. The strong third period certainly made up for an unlucky break in the first, when Panarin beat Vitek Vanecek on the power play but was denied by the crossbar. All told, Panarin has supplied 32 points in 24 appearances and would be among the league's leading scorers if not for his leave of absence earlier this season.