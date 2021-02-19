Panarin (lower body) had an assist and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers. He also scored in the shootout.

Panarin was firing on all cylinders in his return from a two-game absence. He tapped a rebound across the crease to a pinching Brendan Smith, who deposited the puck into a gaping net with Flyers goalie Carter Hart out of position to earn Panarin his 16th point in 13 games. In addition to setting a new season high in shots, Panarin also rang a pair off the pipe. Despite New York's struggles offensively as a team, Panarin remains an elite producer who's a threat to score every time he's on the ice.