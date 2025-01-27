Panarin scored a goal, registered an assist and took five shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Panarin provided the tying goal late in the third period before Artturi Lehkonen gave Colorado the game-winner just minutes later. The 33-year-old winger's assist came on Vincent Trocheck's equalizer in the first period. Overall, Panarin sits at 21 goals, 31 assists, 52 points and 145 shots on net in 47 appearances this year. Despite the Rangers' 10-game point streak coming to a close, New York's leader in the offensive third has a four-game point streak. While he is off the pace to match his career-best 120 points from a season ago, the 90-point mark is a realistic expectation for Panarin.