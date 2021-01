Panarin had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Panarin set up Ryan Strome's goal to open the game, then swept a loose puck past Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark from the side of the net to give New York a 2-1 lead. The Rangers are just 2-4-1 to start the season, but Panarin isn't to blame for the slow start, as he has three goals and eight points through seven games.