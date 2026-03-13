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Perreault posted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Perreault has two goals and four assists during this three-game point streak, and he's up to four goals (and nine points) in six appearances since the beginning of March. Perreault should continue to see chances in his top-six forward role, although he's benefited from the impressive uptick in play the Rangers have had lately.

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