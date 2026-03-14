Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Puts up three points for Flint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aspinall scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 5-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.
Aspinall is on a nine-game point streak, but this was just his second multi-point effort in that span. He has four goals and eight assists in those contests. For the season, the Rangers prospect is up to 32 goals, 89 points and a plus-23 rating over 61 appearances, nearly double from his 2024-25 regular season of 47 points in 62 games.
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