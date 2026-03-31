Aspinall scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 10-0 win over Owen Sound in Game 3 on Monday.

Aspinall has led the charge for the Firebirds in their first-round series, racking up four goals, five assists and a plus-9 rating over three contests to put Flint on the verge of sweeping out Owen Sound. The Rangers prospect is showing that his regular-season rise to 94 points in 65 outings was no fluke. He'll look to help Flint finish off the series in Wednesday's Game 4.