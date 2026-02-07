Aspinall scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 5-1 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Aspinall snapped a five-game goal drought with the effort. He's earned nine points over his last four outings, and he crossed the 70-point mark for the season with Friday's performance. He's at 26 goals, 45 helpers and a plus-23 rating in just 48 appearances this season, nearly doubling his points-per-game pace from last year (1.48 in 2025-26 compared to 0.76 in 2024-25).