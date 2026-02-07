Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Three points in OHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aspinall scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 5-1 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.
Aspinall snapped a five-game goal drought with the effort. He's earned nine points over his last four outings, and he crossed the 70-point mark for the season with Friday's performance. He's at 26 goals, 45 helpers and a plus-23 rating in just 48 appearances this season, nearly doubling his points-per-game pace from last year (1.48 in 2025-26 compared to 0.76 in 2024-25).
More News
-
Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Produces trio of assists in OHL win•
-
Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Four-point effort for Flint•
-
Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Three more assists in OHL win•
-
Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Trio of helpers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Leads Flint in blowout win•
-
Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Surge continues Wednesday•