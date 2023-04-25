Kane recorded an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Kane picked up an assist on Vincent Trocheck's tally early in the third period, the Rangers' lone goal in the contest. The 34-year-old Kane has recorded at least a point in every game so far in the series, tallying a goal and five assists. He logged 21 goals and 57 points in 73 regular-season games between New York and Chicago.
