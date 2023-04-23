Kane provided an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

Kane has a goal, four helpers and 11 shots on net through three playoff contests. His 12 points in 19 regular-season games with the Rangers following his trade from Chicago didn't stand out, but he's clicked with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider in the postseason. Kane's playmaking and power-play work should continue to lead to strong offense during the playoffs.