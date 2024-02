Lyon made 30 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon slipped a puck past Lyon early in the second period, but the veteran netminder otherwise had an answer for everything Colorado fired at him. His numbers have begun to erode, but the Wings have been giving him enough support to keep him in the win column on a regular basis -- over his last eight starts, Lyon has gone 5-2-1 despite a lackluster 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage.