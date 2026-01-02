Chiarot notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Chiarot ended a 14-game point drought with the helper. His only scoring contribution in December was a Dec. 2 goal versus the Bruins. The defenseman continues to hold down a shutdown role in the Red Wings' top four. He's earned nine points, 48 shots on net, 40 PIM, 89 hits and 91 blocked shots through 42 appearances this season.