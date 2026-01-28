Chiarot agreed to terms on a three-year, $11.55 million contract extension with Detroit on Wednesday.

Chiarot was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but instead, he has tied himself to the Wings for what will likely be the last three years of his career. In his 54 outings this year, the 34-year-old defenseman has generated four goals on 64 shots, seven assists and 109 hits while averaging 21:07 of ice time.