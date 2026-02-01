Bear scored twice and added an assist in WHL Everett's 5-1 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Bear is up to 20 goals and 41 points in 33 appearances for the Silvertips this season. He put up seven goals and seven assists over 10 contests in January after returning from his time with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old Red Wings prospect should continue to pile up points while playing for a contending team.