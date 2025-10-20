Larkin scored two goals, added two assists and had two shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Both of Larkin's twine finders came in the second period, with the latter of his pair standing as the game-winning goal. His apples came on both of rookie Emmitt Finnie's goals to help him secure a breakout performance. Overall, the 29-year-old Larkin is up to five goals, six assists and 20 shots on net in six appearances this year. Detroit's top-line center has points in all six of his games, with eight of his tallies in his last three contests. He is currently tied for third on the NHL point leaderboard with Toronto's William Nylander. Larkin has posted 69 points or more in each of the past four seasons and even posted a full 82-game campaign last year. He could be slated for a career year in 2025-26 if he can continue to help Detroit find the win column with his offensive contributions. Expect Larkin to challenge his career high of 79 points this season.