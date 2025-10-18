Larkin scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.

Larkin extended his season-opening point streak to five games when he set up Axel Sandin-Pellikka's goal in the first period. In overtime, Larkin picked up a second point for the second game in a row, scoring the game-winner at 3:36 of the extra session. The 29-year-old center is up to three goals, seven points, 18 shots on net and a plus-6 rating, playing a leading role as Detroit has opened the season 4-1-0.