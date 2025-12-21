Soderblom scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

The goal was Soderblom's first since Oct. 28 versus the Blues. The 24-year-old forward had just one assist in 17 games between tallies, though he also missed eight contests in that span, seven of which were due to an undisclosed injury. Soderblom has a slightly more secure spot in the lineup with Jonatan Berggren now in St. Louis. For the season, Soderblom has three points, 25 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances, so he won't be a factor in most fantasy formats without a significant uptick in offense.