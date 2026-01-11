Raymond scored a goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Raymond opened the scoring at 4:52 of the second period, and John Gibson made it stand as the game-winner. This was Raymond's third straight game with a goal after he was limited to three tallies in 15 outings in December, though he also had 13 assists. The winger is up to a total of 14 goals, 48 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 44 appearances this season, putting him on track to top the 80-point total he produced in 2024-25.