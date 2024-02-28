Raymond scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Capitals.
The 21-year-old winger collected a point in each period as he delivered his seventh multi-point performance in the last 13 games. Raymond was already on pace for a career-best campaign, but he's found another gear over the last month and has four goals and 16 points during his hot streak.
