Appleton scored the game-winning goal Monday in a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Appleton grabbed the rebound of Ben Chiarot's point shot and whipped it over Anthony Stolarz's blocker from just above the left dot with just 45 seconds left in the third frame. His best season came in Winnipeg in 2023-24 when he delivered 14 goals and 22 assists with 122 shots and a plus-16 rating. Appleton won't be a regular fantasy contributor, but his tenacity is fun to watch.