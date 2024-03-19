Rasmussen (illness) took line rushes during warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Rasmussen was considered a game-time decision earlier in the day, but it looks like he's good to go. With the 24-year-old expected to play, Jonatan Berggren is likely to sit out as a healthy scratch. Rasmussen has a career-high 30 points through 68 games.