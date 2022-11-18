Rasmussen posted an assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Rasmussen did the work down low before setting up Jake Walman's blast of a shot for the Red Wings' third goal. The helper gave Rasmussen points in consecutive contests for the second time this year. The 23-year-old center has two goals, six helpers, 20 shots on net, 42 hits, 18 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 contests. He looks like a solid fit on the third line, though his fantasy usefulness likely remains limited to formats that reward his physicality.