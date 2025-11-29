Red Wings' Michael Rasmussen: Two points in return from injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday. He also had three hits and three shots on goal.
Rasmussen tapped a rebound over the goal line at 3:13 of the second period to cut the score to 3-2. He had missed three games to an undisclosed injury. Overall, Rasmussen has three goals, four assists, 22 hits and 19 shots in 20 games while in a fourth-line role.
