Rasmussen had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday. He also had three hits and three shots on goal.

Rasmussen tapped a rebound over the goal line at 3:13 of the second period to cut the score to 3-2. He had missed three games to an undisclosed injury. Overall, Rasmussen has three goals, four assists, 22 hits and 19 shots in 20 games while in a fourth-line role.