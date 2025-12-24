Seider logged a pair of assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Seider heads into the holiday break on a heater with seven points, including three power-play helpers, over his last five games. The 24-year-old defenseman helped out on an Emmitt Finnie power-play goal in the third period before setting up Dylan Larkin's game-winner in overtime. Seider is up to 29 points (13 with the man advantage), 90 shots on net, 65 hits, 80 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 38 appearances. He's on pace for his first career 60-point campaign, though he has sacrificed a bit of physicality this year.