Seider dished out a power-play assist and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

After experiencing a five-game point drought, Seider got back on the scoresheet with the primary helper on Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal. Following Tuesday's performance, the 24-year-old Seider is up to three assists, 22 shots on net, 21 hits and 14 blocks through 10 games this season. While Detroit's leader on the blue line has been outpaced by fellow defenseman Simon Edvinsson in points, Seider has maintained strong category coverage and is on pace for another 200-hit, 100-block season, which would be the fourth of his five-year career. Be patient with his offensive output, as he has hit the 40-point mark in four consecutive seasons, making him a strong fantasy option on all fronts moving forward.