Seider distributed two power-play assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Seider recorded the primary helper on both power-play goals scored by Alex DeBrincat in the third period. With the pair of apples, Seider is up to 20 assists, 24 points, 79 shots on net, 60 hits and 70 blocks through 34 games this season. Tuesday's performance ended his four-game streak without a point, putting him back on track to have a career year in the offensive zone. The 24-year-old blueliner remains one of the league's best defenseman in covering all stat categories and is near the pace needed for his fourth consecutive season with 150-plus blocks and hits. Seider is well on his way to becoming a fantasy superstar.