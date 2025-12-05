Seider notched two assists, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Seider has five points, including a pair of power-play helpers, over two games in December. He had the same number of points over his last seven games in November. The 24-year-old has been fairly productive all season, but he's heating up currently. The German blueliner has four goals, 21 points (10 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 49 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 28 appearances in what's shaping up as a career year on offense.