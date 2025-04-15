Now Playing

Seider scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

All of Seider's production came as part of a four-goal third period by the Red Wings. It was the 24-year-old blueliner's first multi-point performance since Jan. 23, snapping a slump that had seen him manage just three goals and 10 points over the prior 31 contests.

