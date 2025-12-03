Seider scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

After helping to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead in the first period, Seider set up Lucas Raymond for what proved to be the game-winner early in the third. Seider has been locked in over the last few weeks, and the 24-year-old blueliner has amassed three goals and 13 points with 33 blocked shots, 30 shots on net, 17 PIM, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating in the last 11 games.