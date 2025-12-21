Seider produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the second period as the Red Wings surged out to a 4-0 lead. It's Seider's second multi-point performance in the last three games, and through 10 contests in December, the 24-year-old blueliner has delivered an impressive two goals and 10 points with 26 blocked shots, 18 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-8 rating.