Kane scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Kane has two goals and three assists over his last six games. The 37-year-old playmaker is up to 10 goals, 37 points, 124 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating across 50 outings this season. The Red Wings are looking thin down the middle while Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg) are hurt, so Kane may shoulder more of the scoring burden in the near future.