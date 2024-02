Kane recorded a power-play assist with two shots on net and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Seeing his first action since Jan. 14 after recovering from a lower-body injury, Kane sparked a Detroit rally from a 3-1 deficit by helping to set up Daniel Sprong for a tally early in the third period. Kane has been productive when healthy since signing with the Wings, and through 20 games this season he's produced seven goals and 17 points.