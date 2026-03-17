Kane scored two goals and placed three shots on net in Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

Kane sparked the Red Wings' offense early in the second period and would ultimately score two goals across the first seven minutes of the stanza. With the pair of twine finders, he is up to 12 goals, 40 points, 133 shots on net, and 24 blocked shots across 53 games this season. His multi-point game Tuesday helped the 19-year NHL veteran secure 40 points or more in every season he's played. Since Mar. 6, the 37-year-old winger has been soaring with three goals and seven points over his last six games. He's a solid player to own in nearly all fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.