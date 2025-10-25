Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane (upper body) won't be in the lineup against the Blues on Saturday, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Kane has resumed skating but will miss his fourth straight game. He has generated two goals, five points and nine shots on net through five appearances this season. Mason Appleton has been logging time in Detroit's top six due to Kane's absence.
