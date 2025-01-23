Kane (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Thursday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.
Coach Todd McLellan said that Kane is day-to-day at this time. The 36-year-old was red-hot as he had 16 points in 10 games before he was held off the scoresheet in his last two games. The hot streak gave Kane 11 goals and 30 points -- including 15 points on the power play -- across 42 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Garners helper Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling with pair of points•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: All over scoresheet again Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Distributes three assists•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Seals win in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Provides pair of helpers in win•