Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Won't play Tuesday either
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kane won't suit up on Tuesday against the Stars, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Sunday.
Kane will miss a fifth straight game with an upper-body injury Tuesday. That will give the 37-year-old the holiday break to further recover as the Red Wings don't play again until Dec. 27. He has 23 points in 24 games on the year.
