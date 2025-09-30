Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edvinsson (lower body) has been cleared for contact but won't play against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Edvinsson is expected to play in at least one of the Red Wings' final two preseason games. Once the blueliner gets back on the ice, he should be good to go for Opening Night against the Canadiens on Oct. 9. Last year, the 22-year-old defenseman notched seven goals and 24 helpers in 78 regular-season games, numbers he should be fully capable of reaching in 2025-26.
